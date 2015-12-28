BAGHDAD Dec 28 The coming year will see the
total defeat of Islamic State in Iraq, Iraqi Prime Minister
Haider al-Abadi said on Monday in a speech broadcast on state
TV, praising the capture of the western city of Ramadi.
"2016 will be the year of the big and final victory, when
Daesh's presence in Iraq will be terminated," he said, using a
derogatory Arabic acronym for Islamic State.
"We are coming to liberate Mosul and it will be the fatal
and final blow to Daesh," he added, referring to the largest
city under Islamic State control in northern Iraq.
The army on Sunday announced it had seized the centre of
Ramadi from Islamic State, scoring its first major victory
against the militant group that swept through a third of Iraq in
2014.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Stephen Kalin; Editing by
Richard Balmforth)