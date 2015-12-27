BAGHDAD Dec 27 Iraqi troops were getting ready
on Sunday for a final push to take the remaining district held
by Islamic State in the city of Ramadi, army spokesmen said.
Recapturing Ramadi, which fell to the militants in May,
would be one of the most significant victories for Iraq's armed
forces since Islamic State swept across a third of the country
in 2014.
The soldiers are within 300 meters (330 yards) of the
provincial government compound, the target of the attack they
launched on Tuesday, Sabah al-Numani, a spokesman for the
counter-terrorism force that is leading the fight on the
government side, said.
``We expect to reach the compound in the next 24 hours,'' he
told Reuters. ``Booby trapped houses and roadside bombs are all
over the streets, they have to be cleared; air surveillance is
helping detect car bombs and suicide bombers before they get to
us.''
Ramadi is the capital of the mainly Sunni Muslim Anbar
province in the fertile Euphrates River valley, just two hours
drive west of Baghdad.
If the offensive in Ramadi succeeds, it will be the second
main city to be retaken by the Iraqi government after Tikrit, in
April. Officials said it would be handed over to the local
police and to a Sunni tribal force once secured.
Ramadi was Islamic State's biggest prize of 2015, abandoned
by government forces in May in a major setback for Baghdad and
for the Iraqi troops trained by the United States since the
overthrow of Saddam Hussein in 2003.
The Iraqi government forces are backed by air support from
an international coalition led by the United States.
Shi'ite militias backed by Iran, which have played a major
role in other offensive against Islamic State, have been kept
away by the Iraqi government from the battlefield in Ramadi to
avoid sectarian tensions.
After Ramadi, the army plans to move to retake the northern
city of Mosul, the biggest population centre under Islamic State
control in Iraq and Syria.
Dislodging the militants from Mosul, which had a pre-war
population close to 2 million, would effectively abolish their
state structure in Iraq and deprive them of a major source of
funding, which comes partly from oil and partly from fees and
taxes on residents.
On another front in Anbar, the army took several positions
in Nuaimiya, south of the city of Falluja, a bastion of the
group that lies between Baghdad and Ramadi, killing 23
militants, the spokesman for the joint operations Brigadier
Yahya Rasool said.
