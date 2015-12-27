(Adds U.S. defense official comment in paragraph six)
BAGHDAD Dec 27 Iraq's army declared victory
over Islamic State fighters in a provincial capital west of
Baghdad on Sunday, the first major triumph for the U.S.-trained
force since it collapsed in the face of an assault by the
militants 18 months ago.
The capture of Ramadi, capital of mainly Sunni-Muslim Anbar
province in the Euphrates River valley west of the capital,
deprives Islamic State militants of their biggest prize of 2015.
The fighters seized it in May after government troops fled in a
defeat which prompted Washington to take a hard look at strategy
in its ongoing air war against the militants.
After encircling the city for weeks, the Iraqi military
launched a campaign to retake it last week, and made a final
push to seize the central administration complex on Sunday.
"By controlling the complex this means that we have defeated
them in Ramadi," said Sabah al-Numani, a spokesman for the force
leading the fight on the government side. "The next step is to
clear pockets that could exist here or there in the city."
State television broadcast footage of troops, Humvee
vehicles and tanks advancing through Ramadi streets amid piles
of rubble and collapsed houses. Some districts appeared to have
been completely destroyed by the advance.
A U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said the U.S.-led campaign against Islamic State was unable to
confirm at this point whether the militants had been cleared out
of the the government complex.
Television also showed nighttime celebrations in mainly
Shi'ite cities south of Baghdad for the victory in Anbar, with
people dancing in the streets and waving Iraqi flags from cars.
Officials did not give any immediate death tolls for the
battle. The government says most civilians were able to evacuate
before it launched its assault.
Anbar provincial council member Falih al-Essawi called on
the government to restore services to Ramadi quickly and start
rebuilding the city to allow the return of the displaced.
"It will not be easy to convince families to return to a
city that lacks basic human needs," he told Reuters.
Islamic State, also known by the acronyms ISIS, ISIL or
Daesh, swept through a third of Iraq in June 2014 and declared a
"caliphate" to rule over all Muslims from territory in both Iraq
and Syria, carrying out mass killings and imposing a draconian
form of Islam.
Its rise was aided by the swift collapse of the Iraqi army,
which abandoned city after city, leaving fleets of armoured
vehicles and other American weapons in the fighters' hands.
Since then, the battle against the group in both countries
has drawn in most global and regional powers, often with
competing allies on the ground in complex multi-sided civil
wars.
A U.S.-led coalition is waging an air campaign against
Islamic State, but rebuilding the Iraqi army to the point that
it could recapture and hold territory has been one of the
biggest challenges.
In previous battles, including the recapture of former
dictator Saddam Hussein's home city Tirkit in April, the Iraqi
government relied on Iran-backed Shi'ite militias for ground
fighting, with its own army mainly in a supporting role.
COMPLETE CONTROL
Ramadi was the first major city recaptured by the army
itself, without relying on the militias, who were kept off the
battlefield to avoid sectarian tension with the mainly Sunni
population.
The government, led by a Shi'ite Prime Minister, Haider
al-Abadi, said Ramadi would be handed over to local police and a
Sunni tribal force once it was secured, a measure meant to win
over the community to the fight against Islamic State.
"We have trained hundreds of tribal fighters, their role
will be holding the ground," said Brigadier-General Yahya
Rasool, spokesman for the joint operations command.
"Seeing their own tribes responsible for security will be a
relief for the civilians" and will help convince those who have
been displaced to return to the city, he added.
The strategy echoes the "surge" campaign fought by U.S.
forces in 2006-2007 against a precursor of Islamic State, when
Washington also relied on winning over local Sunni tribes and
arming them to fight militants. Anbar province, including
Ramadi, was one of the main battlefields during that campaign at
the height of the 2003-2011 U.S. Iraq war.
The government said the next target after Ramadi will be the
northern city of Mosul, by far the largest population centre
controlled by Islamic State in either Iraq or Syria.
"The smooth victory in Ramadi should be happy news for the
residents of Mosul," spokesman Numani said. U.S. officials had
hoped Baghdad would launch an assault on Mosul during 2015, but
this was put off after the fighters swept into Ramadi in May.
Dislodging the militants from Mosul, which had a pre-war
population close to 2 million, would effectively abolish their
state structure in Iraq and deprive them of a major source of
funding, which comes partly from oil and partly from fees and
taxes on residents.
