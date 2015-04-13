Blast caused by illegal explosives kills at least 9 in China - Xinhua
BEIJING, April 2 An explosion in northern China's Shanxi province on Saturday evening killed at least nine and injured six, state news agency Xinhua reported.
BAGHDAD, April 13 Islamic State militants breached the security perimeter around Iraq's largest refinery in Baiji early on Monday but were repelled by security forces and coalition air strikes, local officials said.
"They managed to break through the security perimeter but there was a strong response from the coalition," provincial council member Khazaal Hummadi told Reuters. "It's under control."
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.