CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-Former PM Borisov wants to keep Bulgaria on fast EU track

SOFIA, March 21 Bulgarian centre-right leader Boiko Borisov, hoping to return to government at elections on Sunday, said on Tuesday Bulgaria should work to deepen its integration within the European Union as quickly as possible. The GERB party of Borisov, 57, who has led two centre-right governments since 2009, is vying with the leftist Socialists who take a more sympathetic line towards former Soviet masters in Moscow.