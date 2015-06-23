* Iraqi commanders eye new strategy at Baiji
* Refinery is key arena in efforts to defeat Islamic State
* Islamic State supply lines pose major challenges for army
BAGHDAD, June 23 Iraqi army and police
commanders leading an ongoing battle for control of the
country's biggest refinery say they cannot defeat Islamic State
unless they change tactics to better cope with the insurgents'
guerrilla warfare techniques.
The sprawling refinery complex near the town of Baiji north
of Baghdad has changed hands several times over many months of
fighting, one of the main fronts in Iraq's bid to recapture the
third of its territory held by the Sunni Muslim insurgents.
The Iraqi government has had mixed fortunes since a U.S.-led
alliance joined the campaign against Islamic State last year by
bombing positions in both Iraq and Syria where Islamic State has
proclaimed a caliphate to rule over all Muslims.
In March, the army and its Shi'ite militia allies recaptured
former dictator Saddam Hussein's home town Tikrit in the Tigris
river valley north of Baghdad. But the fighters responded with
their own major victory last month, capturing the city of Ramadi
in the valley of Iraq's other great river, the Euphrates.
Baiji, just north of Tikrit, is an important test of whether
the government forces can reclaim momentum. But they have so far
failed to secure victory there against a mobile and hidden enemy
that has proven expert in unconventional tactics.
"They are professionals in guerilla warfare, contrary to our
forces which follow an old fighting style," said Brigadier
General Nasir al-Fartousi, commander of the interior ministry
rapid intervention division tasked with retaking Baiji.
"We receive fire from one street in Baiji and we set a plan
to attack this street. And the next day when we start the
attack, we are caught off guard by Daesh fighters attacking us
from a different street," he said, using an Arabic acronym for
Islamic State, also known in English as ISIS or ISIL.
"We are seeking to reverse the tide against Daesh and follow
the tactic of launching attrition battles they use against us.
It's not easy to make a soldier learn guerrilla fighting tactics
in one day and a night."
Spokesmen for the interior ministry and army were not
available to comment on the remarks.
ARMY HAS POOR TRACK RECORD
Iraqi officials say their army has improved in the 12 months
since soldiers dropped their weapons and fled as Islamic State
fighters swept in from Syria, seized the main northern city
Mosul and started bearing down the Tigris towards Baghdad.
The government's recapture of Tikrit in March was its
biggest victory since then, although much of the fighting was
carried out not by the military but by the allied Shi'ite
militia fighters, who are supported by Iran.
When the insurgents responded to the loss of Tikrit by
capturing the city of Ramadi, capital of Anbar province along
the Euphrates, U.S. officials including Secretary of Defense Ash
Carter accused the Iraqi military of lacking the will to fight.
The long battle for Baiji refinery has given the military an
opportunity to demonstrate its mettle. Elite units have
repeatedly withstood prolonged sieges and recaptured lost
ground. But they have not been able to inflict a decisive blow.
Lieutenant Colonel Ali al-Jubouri, who was seriously wounded
in the refinery last month by a suicide bomber driving a
captured army Humvee packed with explosives, said the army needs
to do more to disrupt Islamic State supply lines, rather than
just hold out in repeated face-to-face confrontations at Baiji.
The insurgents control the northern approaches to the town,
keeping their supply line open to Mosul, and the western and
southwestern approaches, allowing them to reach it from Anbar
across the desert.
"What's the point of retaking a place while the enemy's
supply lines stay out of our control? They can easily send
reinforcements, regroup and return to seize control. This is
what I call a failed battle," he said.
"We should ask a simple question. Why do we have this
scenario? The answer is simple. Daesh is controlling strategic
areas with routes linking Baiji to both Mosul and Anbar."
Army Colonel Ahmed al-Asadi, part of a security team
comprised of the military, police and special forces, said
commanders had become too cautious out of desire to please their
superiors.
"Commanders avoid losing high casualties, which is now the
parameter to judge a successful or failed commander. This is why
commanders of the Baiji battle give the priority to minimizing
casualties among soldiers, versus making quick advances."
The reliance on Shi'ite militia, known as Hashid al-Shaabi,
which are divided among multiple groups, also makes it difficult
to control the chain of command, Asadi said.
"Multiple commanderships exist on the ground and
unfortunately we have less coordination between the Hashid and
its commanders with the military," he said. "Such a situation
definitely contributed to the blundering."
Iraqi and U.S. officials say retaking Mosul is the key to
defeating Islamic State. But that battle is unlikely to start
until the army gains momentum by capturing strategic parts of
Anbar and pushing north from Baiji, fights that will require it
to learn how to cope with Islamic State's guerrilla tactics.
Fighters slow the advances of government troops with booby
traps in houses and roadside bombs. They evade air strikes by
frequently moving positions. One sniper can halt an advancing
column. Foreign recruits are dispatched as suicide bombers.
Desert terrain around the refinery and nearby towns is
challenging for conventional military forces, and the army's air
power advantage is limited by anti-aircraft missiles which
Islamic State has brought to Iraq from Syria, said Asadi.
Islamic State commanders can also rely on zealous insurgents
who would rather die than withdraw.
"They never retreat their positions and their final choice
is to detonate the explosive vest they wear," said Fartousi. "We
are fighting in a place where bombs and death are at every
corner."
(Reporting by Baghdad bureau; Writing by Michael Georgy;
Editing by Peter Graff)