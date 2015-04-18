BAGHDAD, April 18 Iraqi forces regained control over most of Baiji refinery on Saturday, security officials said, reversing some gains by Islamic State militants who have gone on the offensive this week.

The insurgents attacked Baiji refinery - which is Iraq's largest - a week ago, blasting through the security perimeter around the sprawling complex in northern Iraq and taking over several installions including storage tanks. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)