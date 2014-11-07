BAGHDAD Nov 7 A suicide bomber in a truck packed with explosives killed a senior police commander involved in an operation against Islamic State militants who have been surrounding the country's biggest refinery for months, security sources said.

The attack killed general Faisal Malik, one of the supervisors of the operation designed to break the Sunni insurgents' grip on the facility and rescue security forces trapped inside it just outside the town of Baiji.

Two policemen were also killed.

(Reporting by Rahim Salman; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Janet Lawrence)