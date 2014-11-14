(Adds Baghdad car bombs)
By Raheem Salman
BAGHDAD Nov 14 Iraqi government forces got
within a kilometre (half a mile) of the country's biggest
refinery on Friday, the closest they have come to breaking an
Islamic State siege of the facility in months of fighting, two
army officers and a witness said.
Fighting raged in a village between the complex and the
nearby town of Baiji, near a deserted area believed to contain
roadside bombs planted by the militants that have been
preventing an advance, they said.
A witness said security forces had crossed a bridge close to
the refinery, 200 km north of the capital.
"Daesh (Islamic State) militants are escaping to the
direction of a river. Airplanes are targeting them," said an
army captain.
Iraq has been struggling with widespread security challenges
since the ultra-hardline Sunni insurgents swept through the
north in June, fuelling sectarian tensions.
On Friday, two bombs exploded in Baghdad in separate
attacks, killing a total of 23 people, police and medical
sources said.
Islamic State fighters seized the city of Baiji and
surrounded the sprawling refinery in that first advance in June.
The group also controls territory in neighbouring Syria and
has proclaimed a caliphate straddling both countries.
Iraq's army initially put up little resistance to Islamic
State. But it has been helped in recent weeks by U.S.-led air
strikes on militant positions.
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi sacked 26 military
commanders this week for corruption and incompetence in the
aftermath of the Islamic State advance. In September, he retired
two senior generals as part of an overhaul of the country's
armed forces.
Speaking through an aide after Friday prayers, Iraq's top
Shi'ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali-al Sistani reiterated his
criticism of corruption in the military.
He also called on the government to get its finances in
order, fund projects and create jobs.
(Reporting by Raheem Salman; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing
by Andrew Heavens and Sonya Hepinstall)