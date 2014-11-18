(Changes identifying slug)
BAGHDAD Nov 18 Iraqi security forces entered
the country's largest refinery for the first time on Tuesday
after months of battling Islamic State militants who had
surrounded it, a police colonel and state television reported.
"The first Iraqi force, the anti-terrorism force called
Mosul Battalion, entered Baiji refinery for the first time in
five months," police colonel Saleh Jaber, of the Baiji refinery
protection force, told Reuters.
State television flashed news of the advance but did not
show footage. Neither account could be immediately confirmed
independently.
U.S-led air strikes have prevented Islamic State, which
swept through northern Iraq in June almost unopposed by the
Iraqi army, from making significant further territorial gains
for its self-proclaimed caliphate.
Islamic State fighters seized the city of Baiji and
surrounded the sprawling refinery during that first advance in
June.
If confirmed, the recovery of the refinery could provide
critical momentum for armed forces charged with restoring
stability in a country facing its worst security crisis since
dictator Saddam Hussein was toppled in 2003.
(Reporting by Raheem Salman; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing
by Gareth Jones)