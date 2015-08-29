BAGHDAD Aug 29 Iraq's parliament on Saturday
expressed confidence in the answers of Electricity Minister
Qassim al-Fahdawi following an interrogation about a persistent
power crisis that has prompted widespread protests and a new
push for reform.
Demonstrations in Baghdad and many southern cities,
precipitated last month by anger at widespread electricity cuts
amid a sweltering heatwave, have evolved in recent weeks to call
for the trial of corrupt politicians and the shakeup of a system
riddled with graft and incompetence.
The exoneration of Fahdawi, who took office a year ago,
could stir anger among protesters who complain they have yet to
see tangible results from reforms announced this month by Prime
Minister Haider al-Abadi.
Partly in response to the protests, Abadi has introduced
measures to combat corruption and mismanagement including
scrapping layers of senior government posts, cutting security
details and other perks for officials, and encouraging
corruption investigations.
Fahdawi has said he should not bear the blame for a system
worn down by years of war and under-investment under previous
ministers and hamstrung currently by state coffers suffering
from low oil prices.
Electricity supplies collapsed in the chaos after the U.S.
invasion in 2003 when power plants were looted or not properly
maintained. Islamist insurgents have targeted transmission
towers and other infrastructure in subsequent years, while the
Baghdad government has been unable to keep up with demand.
Tens of thousands of protesters rallied on Friday to demand
Abadi accelerate his reforms, put corrupt officials on trial and
loosen the grip of powerful parties over the state. Thousands of
security forces were deployed but the demonstrations remained
mostly peaceful.
Security was tight ahead of the parliamentary session on
Saturday at the fortified Green Zone, where parliament is
located, despite a pledge by Abadi on Friday to ease access to
the central district.
Lawmaker Ashwaq Al-Jaf said 153 out of 263 parliamentarians
had voted in approval of Fahdawi's responses, ending the
interrogation.
Not everyone was convinced. Legislator Abbas al-Khuzai
called Fahdawi's answers "laughable".
"He should have been sacked at least for not answering the
demands of the protesters and to send a message to others that
we are serious about the reforms," he said.
Legislator Ahmed al-Badri warned the pressure from the
streets could now shift from the minister to the lawmakers who
voted in favour of his answers.
The closed parliamentary session was set to be broadcast in
full on state television.
(Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Dale Hudson)