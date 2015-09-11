BAGHDAD, Sept 11 Iraq's most influential Shi'ite
Muslim cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, on Friday praised
government reforms but said they should be sped up and warned
against the process being derailed.
Following street protests and previous calls from Sistani
for bold action, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has implemented
a series of reforms aimed at combating the graft and
mismanagement that have made Iraq nearly impossible to govern.
In the largest shake-up of the country's governing system
since the U.S. occupation, Abadi has capped the salaries of
senior officials and eliminated entire layers of his own
government.
Sistani, whose words few Iraqi politicians would openly
challenge, applauded Abadi's moves but warned that the reform
drive would not succeed unless those removed from their
positions were replaced on the basis of merit.
"We hope that the reform measures happen in a faster pace,"
said Sistani's representative Sheikh Abdulmehdi al-Karbalai.
"This (reform) cannot be achieved except with professional
standards in any replacement process away from political quotas
or sectarian, local, or tribal affiliations".
Since last month, Abadi has eliminated Iraq's three vice
presidents, three deputy prime minister positions, sacked a
third of his cabinet and cut politicians' security details and
other perks. A further 123 deputy ministers and general managers
were dismissed earlier this week.
Sistani also urged close oversight of 5 trillion Iraqi
dinars ($4.4 billion) in loans to banks to support small
businesses in agriculture, industry and housing, to prevent
"corrupt and greedy people from getting their hands on it."
($1 = 1,140.0000 Iraqi dinars)
(Reporting by Saif Hameed; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)