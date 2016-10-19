MOSCOW Oct 19 The head of Russia's General
Staff said on Wednesday Moscow was concerned that militants
holed up in the Iraqi city of Mosul might escape to Syria,
saying they should be killed on the spot instead.
"It's essential not to chase the terrorists from one country
to another but to destroy them on the spot," Valery Gerasimov
said in a statement.
Iraqi government forces and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters are
approaching Mosul, part of a plan to take back the city which
has been controlled by radical Sunni group Islamic State since
2014.
