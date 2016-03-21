BAGHDAD, March 21 Influential Iraqi Shi'ite
Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, leading protests to demand a
technocrat government to fight graft, urged authorities on
Monday to give every Iraqi a direct share from the nation's oil
revenues.
Iraq, with crude oil reserves among the largest in the
world, ranks 161 out of 168 in Transparency International's
Corruption Perceptions Index in 2015.
``Allocate a share for each Iraqi citizen from the oil
revenues,'' he said in a speech detailing proposals to end
graft, improve public services and revive the economy. He gave
no detail on how this might be done.
Sadr's followers have been staging protests for about a
month demanding a new government be formed with technocrats not
affiliated with political parties in order to fight rampant
corruption.
The cleric didn't specify if his demand on distribution of
oil revenue to the population was a condition to end the
protests.
