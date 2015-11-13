NEAR SINJAR TOWN Nov 13 Kurdish forces entered the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar on Friday after cutting it off from east and west in an offensive against Islamic State militants that could provide critical momentum in efforts to defeat the jihadist group.

A Reuters correspondent saw hundreds of Kurdish troops walking into the town and along a main road.

