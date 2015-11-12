* 7,500 Kurdish and Yazidi fighters backed by coalition
firepower
* Sinjar lies strategically on road linking Mosul and Raqqa
* Islamic State attack last year triggered U.S.-led air
strikes
(Adds Kurdish predictions Sinjar will be captured soon)
By Isabel Coles
NEAR SINJAR TOWN, Iraq, Nov 12 Kurdish forces
who have launched an offensive to retake Sinjar from Islamic
State militants expect to enter and clear the northern Iraqi
town soon, the Kurdistan regional security council said on
Thursday.
More than 150 square km (58 square miles) have been seized
from the ultrahardline Sunni group and dozens of bodies of its
fighters were left behind in a retreat from parts of Sinjar, it
added.
Reuters could not independently confirm this account but
Kurdish commanders near the frontline seemed confident and
morale among fighters was high.
Backed by U.S.-led coalition air strikes, Kurdish peshmerga
fighters reached Sinjar from the east and west, the council
said.
The Kurds launched the operation in the early morning
designed to cordon off Sinjar, take control of strategic routes
and establish a buffer zone to protect the town from artillery.
A victory in Sinjar could give the Kurds, government forces
and Shi'ite militias critical momentum in efforts to defeat
Islamic State, which controls large areas of Iraq and Syria and
has affiliates in Libya and Egypt.
The group, made up of Iraqis and other Arabs as well as
foreign fighters, poses the biggest security threat to OPEC oil
producer Iraq since a U.S.-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein
in 2003.
So far the Kurds have captured several villages and taken up
positions along Highway 47, a supply route between Raqqa in
Syria and the Iraqi city of Mosul, the main Islamic State
bastions.
"The ground assault began in the early morning hours of Nov.
12, when peshmerga units successfully established blocking
positions along Highway 47 and began clearing Sinjar," said the
coalition in a statement.
"The peshmerga will continue operations to re-establish
government control over key portions of the areas."
Islamic State, suspected by Western intelligence officials
of playing a role in the crash of a Russian passenger plane in
Egypt two weeks ago, overran Sinjar more than a year ago.
Islamic State's killing and enslaving of thousands of its
Yazidi residents focused international attention on the group's
violent campaign to impose its radical ideology and prompted
Washington to launch its air offensive.
The U.S. expectation is that it would take two to four days
to secure Sinjar and another week to finalise clearing
operations, a U.S. military official said, speaking on condition
of anonymity.
U.S. military advisers are with Kurdish commanders near
Sinjar mountain but are positioned well back from the fighting,
a U.S. military spokesman said.
U.S. Army Colonel Steve Warren told Reuters some U.S.
advisers were also on Sinjar mountain working with the Kurdish
peshmerga forces to advise and assist with the development of
targets for air strikes.
The U.S. military estimated that 60 to 70 Islamic State
fighters had been killed in U.S.-led coalition air strikes so
far on Thursday, said Warren, a Baghdad-based spokesman for the
U.S.-led coalition effort against Islamic State.
Islamic State uses Highway 47 to transport weapons, fighters
and illicit commodities to fund its operations, said the
coalition, which conducted more than 250 air strikes in the past
month across northern Iraq.
Russia's recent interventions - air strikes against
opponents of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and intelligence
sharing with Baghdad - have raised concerns in Washington that
its former Cold War foe is gaining influence in the Middle East.
U.S.-led coalition air strikes pounded Islamic State-held
areas in the town overnight, as around 7,500 Kurdish special
forces, peshmerga and Yazidi fighters descended from the Sinjar
mountain towards the front line in a military convoy.
"It is going according to plan. We are optimistic and we
consider today like a celebration," said Sinjar district mayor
Mahma Xelil.
Kurdish forces and the U.S. military said the number of
Islamic State fighters in the town had increased to nearly 600
after reinforcements arrived in the run-up to the offensive.
The offensive is being overseen by Kurdistan regional
president Massoud Barzani, who is also head of the Kurdistan
Democratic Party (KDP), which other groups in the area accuse of
seeking to monopolise power.
Many Yazidis lost faith in the KDP when its forces failed to
protect them from Islamic State militants, who consider them
devil worshippers, when the group attacked Sinjar in August
2014, systematically slaughtering, enslaving and raping
thousands of Yazidis.
A Syrian affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)
came to the rescue, evacuating thousands of Yazidis stranded on
Sinjar mountain and establishing a permanent base there.
Near the front lines on Thursday, a Kurdish officer stood
behind a wall of sandbags. Sinjar, about 300 metres (1,000
feet)away, could be seen through a gap in a rampart.
Kurdish officers said an Islamic State sniper had taken up
position in the town. Coordinates were passed to a joint
operations room and within five minutes the position was bombed.
Islamic State militants could be heard communicating in
Arabic and Turkmen in intercepted walkie-talkie chatter.
"Where are you," asked one. "Praise be to God," said
another. One fighter noted that a car used by his comrades had
been destroyed.
Loqman Ibrahim, head of the eight battalion, made up of
Yazidis and under peshmerga command, said he heard militants
urging each other to fight to the death and that an order was
given not to withdraw.
Most Yazidis have been displaced to camps in the Kurdistan
region; several thousand remain in Islamic State captivity.
LAND AND HONOUR
For Yazidi forces taking part, the battle is very much about
retribution.
Hussein Derbo, the head of a peshmerga battalion made up of
440 Yazidis, said the men under his command could have migrated
to Europe but chose to stay and fight.
"It is our land and our honour. They (Islamic State) stole
our dignity. We want to get it back," he told Reuters in a
village on the northern outskirts of Sinjar town.
Derbo's brother, Farman, echoed the sentiment, saying he
hoped the militants would not retreat so the Yazidis could kill
them all.
The forces, many wearing the thick moustache typical of
Yazidis and carrying light weapons, had gathered at a staging
position overnight.
They travelled in a peshmerga convoy comprised of Humvees on
flatbed trucks, heavy artillery, and fighters waving Kurdish
flags, flashing peace signs and brandishing their rifles.
Hundreds of vehicles wound slowly downhill along the same
road Yazidis had fled up last summer seeking safety from Islamic
State. Abandoned cars and blood-stained clothing were reminders
of those chaotic scenes.
Around dawn, the fighters piled into their vehicles and
headed to the front.
Authorising the first strikes against Islamic State in
August 2014, U.S. President Barack Obama cited a duty to prevent
a genocide of Yazidis by the radical Islamists.
In December 2014, Kurdish forces drove Islamic State from
north of Sinjar mountain, a craggy strip about 60 km (40 miles)
long, but Islamic State maintained control of the southern side
where the town is located.
(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by James Dalgleish)