Venezuela top prosecutor says Supreme Court "broke" constitution
CARACAS, March 31 Venezuela's chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega said on Friday that a move by the Supreme Court to take over the role of Congress had violated the constitution.
BAGHDAD, July 10 Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani said on Friday regional states were not doing enough to stop the flow of militants into Iraq, and warned that the fighters would return one day to threaten their home countries.
Islamic State has attracted Sunni Muslim fighters from across the world to its self-declared caliphate in parts of Syria and Iraq. Large numbers have fought on the front line or carried out suicide bombing missions.
Sistani's representative Sheikh Abdulmehdi al-Karbalai said the prominent role of foreign fighters was a sign of international negligence.
"The continuation of this policy of indifference and the intentional or non-intentional ignoring of the flow of these members to Iraq will increase the peril of these gangs to the country and entire region," Karbalai said in a Friday sermon.
"It will pose a real threat to their home countries. It is possible that they will return to them in the future to form terrorist cells that will participate in disturbing the safety and security of those countries."
A growing number of attacks in the Middle East have been claimed in the name of Islamic State supporters, particularly in North Africa and Gulf Arab countries.
"The neighbouring and international countries that these terrorists come from are invited to take serious measures to prevent the enlisting of new members to this terrorist organization," Karbalai said. (Reporting by Saif Hameed; Writing by Dominic Evans; editing by Ralph Boulton)
CARACAS, March 31 Venezuela's chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega said on Friday that a move by the Supreme Court to take over the role of Congress had violated the constitution.
(The story on Shell's SPDC shutting down NCTL to remove oil theft points has been withdrawn as the news was old. The original press release was issued on April 17, 2013. There will be no substitute story.) STORY_NUMBER: L3N1H84F9 STORY_DATE: 31/03/2017 STORY_TIME: 1254 GMT