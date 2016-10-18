ANKARA Oct 18 Turkish jets have not yet been used in the offensive to retake the Iraqi city of Mosul from Islamic State, but will be deployed when the time comes, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Yildirim was cited by news channel NTV's website as also telling reporters there was agreement on Turkey taking part in the coalition in Iraq.

Yildirim's office confirmed his remarks. Earlier he said Turkish warplanes were involved in the operation.

Iraqi and Kurdish forces closing in on Mosul said on Tuesday they had secured some 20 villages on the outskirts of the city in the first day of an operation to retake the militant Islamist group's last major stronghold in Iraq. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan)