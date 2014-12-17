UPDATE 8-Oil settles a tad lower after sliding to 3-month lows
* Russian oil major says U.S. shale growth imperils OPEC deal (New throughout, updates prices, market activity to settlement)
(Corrects bullet point to $4.6 billion)
* Iraq seeks delay in paying $4.6 billion claim to Kuwait
* Cash crisis and war with Islamic State drain Iraqi coffers
* U.N. reparations body to consider request on Thursday
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Dec 17 Iraq, reeling from low oil prices and war with Islamic State, has requested a one-year deferral of a $4.6 billion reparations payment for destroying Kuwait's oil facilities during its 1990-91 occupation, a U.N. official said on Wednesday.
Kuwait and major powers on the ruling body of the U.N. Compensation Commission will consider the formal request at a special session in Geneva on Thursday.
"We have a request for a one-year suspension of the requirement to deposit 5 percent of Iraqi oil revenues into the compensation fund," the official told Reuters. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
* Russian oil major says U.S. shale growth imperils OPEC deal (New throughout, updates prices, market activity to settlement)
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.
WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. President Donald Trump is set to formally announce a review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules locked in at the end of the Obama administration when he meets with automaker chiefs this week, according to two sources briefed on the matter.