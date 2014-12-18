* Payment of 5 pct of oil revenues deferred to Jan. 2016
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Dec 18 A United Nations body agreed on
Thursday to let Iraq postpone its final payment of reparations
to Kuwait for the 1990-91 Gulf War, in an effort to help ease
Baghdad's cash-strapped budget.
The consensus decision, reached by major powers at the U.N.
Compensation Commission (UNCC), means Iraq will have until Jan.
2016 to begin paying its oil-rich neighbour $4.6 billion for oil
fields destroyed during its invasion and seven-month occupation.
Iraq's economy is being battered by low oil prices and war
with Islamic State militants who control the north and west,
leading the government of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to
request the delay.
"The Governing Council adopted a decision agreeing to a
postponement of Iraq's requirement to deposit five percent of
oil proceeds until 1 January, 2016," Leah Kraft, legal officer
of the UNCC, told Reuters.
In a statement issued after the closed-door special session,
the UNCC said it had taken into account "the extraordinarily
difficult security circumstances in Iraq and the unusual
budgetary challenges associated with confronting this issue".
Quarterly payments derived from Iraq's oil and natural gas
revenues would resume in 2016, it said.
Earlier on Thursday, state news agency KUNA reported that
Kuwait said it accepted the Iraqi request related to reparations
imposed by the U.N. Security Council.
"Iraq and Kuwait really negotiated this together at a high
level," a Western diplomat told Reuters. "Iraq's finance
minister wanted this to happen for the 2015 budget."
"The Kuwaitis have a good relationship with the new Iraqi
government and want to see it succeed. They have a strong
interest in regional stability," he said.
In 2000, the UNCC awarded $14.7 billion to Kuwait for oil
production and sales losses incurred by the Kuwait Petroleum
Corporation, $4.6 billion of which is Iraq's last debt, the U.N.
statement said.
"Today, the Governing Council welcomed Iraq's ongoing
commitment to paying this outstanding claim in full," it said.
More than 700 Kuwaiti oil wells were set on fire by Iraqi
troops retreating from the U.S.-led operation Desert Storm to
recapture the emirate in January 1991. Some burned for 10
months.
Iraq has already paid nearly $50 billion into the U.N. fund
overseeing compensation for looting and damage inflicted during
Saddam Hussein's seven-month occupation of Kuwait.
But with its economy set to shrink for the first time since
the 2003 U.S.-led invasion toppled Saddam and ended sanctions,
Iraq can ill afford to divert a large chunk of the 2015 budget
to make the last payment that had been due next year.
