WASHINGTON May 17 The Pentagon said on Sunday
it was monitoring reports of continued fighting in the western
Iraqi city of Ramadi and that the situation remained "fluid and
contested," despite an assertion by Islamic State militants that
they had seized full control there.
"It is too early to make definitive statements about the
situation on the ground there at this time," said Defense
Department spokeswoman Maureen Schumann when asked if the United
States had confirmed Islamic State's statement that Ramadi, the
capital of Anbar province, had completely fallen.
She said the United States was "continuing to monitor
reports of tough fighting in Ramadi and the situation remains
fluid and contested." The routing of Iraqi forces in Ramadi,
where security sources said they lost a key military base on
Sunday, would mark the biggest defeat for Baghdad since last
summer.
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Peter Cooney)