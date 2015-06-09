JERUSALEM, June 9 U.S. President Barack Obama is
weighing steps to bolster Iraq's battle against Islamic State,
including expanding the number of training sites for Iraqi
forces, but the overall U.S. strategy is not in question, the
top U.S. military officer said on Tuesday.
General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of
Staff, told a small group of reporters during a trip to Israel
that it was still "to be determined" whether more forces might
be needed in such a scenario.
A senior U.S. military official, speaking separately on
condition of anonymity, said any decision to expand training of
Iraqi forces would likely only require a "modest" increase of
trainers and support personnel.
