JERUSALEM, June 10 The new U.S. military effort
in Iraq's Anbar province, expected to be announced in detail
later on Wednesday, aims to help integrate Iraqi forces and
Sunni tribes, a U.S. official told Reuters.
"The Sunnis want to be part of the fight," the official said
on condition of anonymity.
The official said additional U.S. forces sent to Iraq would
be more focused on advisory roles than training. Reuters has
previously reported that around 400 additional U.S. troops would
be deployed.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Doina Chiacu)