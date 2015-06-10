JERUSALEM, June 10 The new U.S. military effort in Iraq's Anbar province, expected to be announced in detail later on Wednesday, aims to help integrate Iraqi forces and Sunni tribes, a U.S. official told Reuters.

"The Sunnis want to be part of the fight," the official said on condition of anonymity.

The official said additional U.S. forces sent to Iraq would be more focused on advisory roles than training. Reuters has previously reported that around 400 additional U.S. troops would be deployed.

