BAGHDAD Aug 14 Islamic State militants attacked
the outskirts of Iraq's northern oil refinery town of Baiji
overnight with car bombs and clashed with the army and Shi'ite
militias in the town's western districts, the local mayor and
security sources said on Friday.
The town of Baiji and its refinery - Iraq's largest - have
been a battlefront for more than a year. The hardline Islamists
seized the town in June 2014 as they swept through much of
northern Iraq towards the capital Baghdad.
Control of Baiji neighbourhoods has changed hands many times
during the conflict. Authorities said last month they had
recaptured most of the town, but the radical jihadist group
attacked central neighbourhoods days later, forcing
pro-government forces to pull back.
At least three militia fighters were killed on Friday when
Islamic State launched car bomb attacks against a makeshift
headquarters in al-Rayash, about 18 km (5 miles) south of Baiji,
a militia leader and a source in the Salahuddin Operations
Command said.
Mortars in an adjacent area killed two civilians, according
to the source in the operations command, the Iraqi military's
command centre for the province of Salahuddin, where Baiji is
situated.
Baiji Mayor Mahmoud al-Jabouri said Islamic State used 12
car bombs and more than 200 fighters in the offensive.
"The attack started at 2 a.m. (2300 GMT)," he said. "They
came from the direction of Camp Speicher", a former U.S. base
outside the city of Tikrit.
Jabouri said "tens" of security forces and militia fighters
were killed or wounded in the violence, which also saw ongoing
clashes in Baiji's western districts of Sikak and Tamim.
(Reporting by Saif Hameed; Writing by Stephen Kalin)