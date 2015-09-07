BAGHDAD, Sept 7 Iraqi Defence Minister Khaled
al-Obeidi was unharmed after his convoy came under sniper fire
near the town of Baiji, 190 kilometres (120 miles) north of
Baghdad, during a field visit, a ministry spokesman said on
Monday.
"The minister is well and safe," joint operations spokesman
Brigadier General Yahya Rasool told Reuters.
Baiji and its oil refinery -- Iraq's largest -- have been a
battlefront for more than a year, since its seizure by Islamic
State militants in June 2014 as they swept through most of
northern and western Iraq.
(Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Saif Hameed; Editing by
Catherine Evans)