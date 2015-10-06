(Add claim of responsibility from Islamic State)
BAGHDAD Oct 5 At least 57 people were killed on
Monday in car bomb attacks in Baghdad and the north and south of
Iraq, police and medical sources said.
One attack took place near a crowded market in the town of
Khalis, about 80 km (50 miles) northeast of Baghdad, killing 35
people, police said.
"The driver begged police to be allowed to park his vehicle
in order to buy medication from a nearby pharmacy and five
minutes later it (the bomb) went off and caused huge
destruction," police captain Mohammed al-Tamimi said.
In the town of Al Zubair, about 15 km (9 miles) southwest of
the oil town of Basra, a second attack took place also near a
crowded market. Ten people died.
Another car bomb exploded in the Hussainiya district of the
northern outskirts of Baghdad, killing 12 people, police and
medical sources said.
Islamic State, the ultra-hardline Sunni group that controls
a third of the country and wants to redraw the map of the Middle
East, claimed responsibility for the car bomb attack in Al
Zubair through an affiliated Twitter account.
Iraq, a major OPEC oil producer, is struggling to come up
with a formula to contain Islamic State.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and Saif Hameed; Writing by Michael
Georgy and Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Alison Williams)