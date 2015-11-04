BAGHDAD Nov 4 A senior official in Iraq's oil ministry was kidnapped in Baghdad but quickly freed by security forces on Wednesday, Baghdad Operations Command said in a statement.

Militants wearing military uniforms seized the official, who was not named but holds the rank of general manager, in the northern district of al-Salikh. The militants were caught by security forces, the statement said. (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Michael Georgy and Gareth Jones)