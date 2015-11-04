(Adds context)
BAGHDAD Nov 4 A senior official in Iraq's oil
ministry was kidnapped in Baghdad on Wednesday but quickly freed
by security forces, Baghdad operations command said in a
statement.
The capital of Iraq, OPEC's second biggest oil exporter, has
seen a proliferation in recent years of well-armed criminal
gangs that carry out contract killings, kidnappings and
extortion.
Militants wearing military uniforms seized the official, who
was not named but holds the rank of general manager, in the
northern district of al-Salikh.
Security forces captured the perpetrators, in a convoy of
four vehicles, after following them and then blocking the road.
The command centre did not identify them or their
affiliation.
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi praised the security forces
in a separate statement and pledged to protect Iraqis by
"striking against criminal gangs".
Some members of powerful Shi'ite armed groups, which are
seen as a critical deterrent against Islamic State militants,
have also been accused of kidnapping people for political or
criminal purposes, allegations they deny.
Iraq is also gripped by a sectarian conflict mostly between
Shi'ite and Sunni Muslims that has been exacerbated by the rise
of the ultra-hardline Islamic State group, which seized large
swathes of territory.
