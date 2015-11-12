* Kurdish and Shi'ite Arab paramilitary forces clash
* Sixteen people killed, including five civilians
* Tensions risk undermining battle against Islamic State
BAGHDAD, Nov 12 Clashes between Kurdish and
Shi'ite Arab paramilitary forces turned a northern Iraqi
district into a battlefield on Thursday and cut a strategic road
linking Baghdad to the northern oil city of Kirkuk, security
sources and local officials said.
The violence in and around Tuz Khurmatu, about 175 km (110
miles) north of the capital, left at least 16 people dead,
including five civilians, security and medical sources said.
The Kurdish and Shi'ite fighters have been uncomfortable
allies against Islamic State since driving the militants out of
towns and villages in the area last year with the support of
U.S.-led airstrikes.
The tensions risk further fragmenting the major OPEC oil
exporter as it struggles to contain Islamic State, the biggest
security threat since a U.S.-led invasion toppled autocrat
Saddam Hussein in 2003.
Efforts to push back Islamic State have been complicated by
sectarian and ethnic rivalries, including a contest for
territory which the Shi'ite-led government in Baghdad claims,
but the Kurds want as part of their autonomous region in the
north of the country.
Thursday's fighting began in the morning when fighters from
the Hashid Shaabi, a government umbrella group comprised mostly
of Shi'ite fighters, tried to run a checkpoint south of Tuz
Khurmatu manned by Kurdish peshmerga forces, security sources
said.
Three Hashid fighters and one peshmerga were killed, they
said.
When the dead and several wounded were taken to a hospital
in the centre of Tuz Khurmatu, Hashid fighters clashed with
peshmerga and Kurdish secret police known as Asayish, security
and hospital sources said.
Snipers took up positions on residential buildings around
the hospital, which was also targeted with mortars, witnesses
and security sources said.
As clashes intensified, the peshmerga cut the road leading
north from Tuz Khurmatu to Kirkuk, while the Hashid stopped
traffic leading south to Baghdad, security sources said.
Civilians closed down their shops and sheltered at home.
"The streets are empty. The city is void of its residents.
Gun shots can be heard in several neighbourhoods," said Hassan
Braim, a member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, one of the
main Kurdish political parties.
Violence in and around the hospital left five civilians dead
along with three peshmerga and four Hashid members, the security
and medical sources said.
The clashes ebbed around sunset but locals said snipers were
still in position and the situation remained tense.
Hashid and peshmerga leaders gathered at a local municipal
building in a bid to end the conflict, security sources and
local officials said.
(Reporting By Stephen Kalin; editing by Ralph Boulton)