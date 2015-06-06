By Morag MacKinnon
PERTH, June 6 Islamic State militants have used
chlorine as a weapon and are recruiting highly trained
technicians in a serious bid to develop chemical weapons,
Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop warned.
In a speech to an international forum of nations that works
to fight the spread of such weapons, Bishop said the rise of
militant groups such as ISIS, also known as Daish, posed "one of
the gravest security threats we face today."
"Apart from some crude and small scale endeavours, the
conventional wisdom has been that the terrorist intention to
acquire and weaponise chemical agents has been largely
aspirational," Bishop told a meeting of the Australia Group in
Perth. The speech on Friday was posted online.
"The use of chlorine by Daish, and its recruitment of highly
technically trained professionals, including from the West, have
revealed far more serious efforts in chemical weapons
development," she said.
"Daish is likely to have amongst its tens of thousands of
recruits the technical expertise necessary to further refine
precursor materials and build chemical weapons," Bishop said.
The comments follow allegations by Iraqi Kurdish authorities
that they have evidence that ISIS used chlorine gas against
their peshmerga fighters in northern Iraq in January.
The Kurdish allegations that soil and clothing samples taken
after an ISIS car bombing attempt contained levels of chlorine
couldn't be independently confirmed.
Chlorine is a choking agent whose use as a chemical weapon
dates back to World War One. It is banned under the 1997
Chemical Weapons Convention, which prohibits all use of toxic
agents on the battlefield.
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has
been investigating allegations of dozens of recent chlorine gas
attacks in Syrian villages, but it is being refused access to
the sites by President Bashar al-Assad's government.
(Reporting by Morag MacKinnon; Editing by Kim Coghill)