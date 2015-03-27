By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, March 27 France said on Friday
it would push the United Nations Security Council to refer the
Islamic State militant group to the International Criminal Court
for possible prosecution of war crimes and crimes against
humanity.
The United Nations has also said the group, which last year
seized swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria, may have
committed genocide against the Yazidi minority in Iraq.
Iraq and Syria are not members of The Hague-based
international court, which means its prosecutor is unable to
open an investigation unless a referral is made by the 15-member
Security Council.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told a council
meeting on ethnic and religious-based attacks in the Middle East
that Islamic State militants must be prosecuted and that "it is
essential that the Security Council refer the matter to the
International Criminal Court."
Bill Schabas, professor of law at Britain's Middlesex
University, said "there's no rule that says it's impossible" to
refer a group to the court even if it operates in countries that
are not members.
He said it would be first for the prosecutor and then the
judges to decide if an Islamic State referral was legitimate.
"If the court did get involved, it could, if it saw fit,
then interpret the referral in its own way, expanding it to
cover Syria and Iraq," Schabas said.
France led a bid by council members last May to refer the
civil war in Syria, now in its fifth year, to the ICC for
possible prosecution of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
But it was vetoed by Syrian ally Russia, backed by China.
The remaining 13 council members voted in favor. Fabius said on
Friday that France would again try to refer Syria.
Air strikes by a U.S.-led alliance have targeted Islamic
State strongholds in northern Syria and Iraq for the past six
months.
The International Criminal Court has previously dealt with
the referral of a group, rather than a situation in a country,
for possible prosecution. In 2003, ICC member Uganda referred
the situation concerning the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA).
The LRA rose up against the government in northern Uganda
under the leadership of Joseph Kony in the late 1980s. The group
has been accused of abducting children to serve as fighters and
sex slaves. Kony and four other senior commanders were indicted
by the ICC for war crimes and crimes against humanity in 2005.
