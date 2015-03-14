UPDATE 2-Akzo Nobel finds unwanted suitor PPG on its doorstep
* Largest Akzo shareholder says time to talk (Updates after Akzo's largest shareholder calls for talks)
ARBIL, Iraq, March 14 Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government said on Saturday it has evidence Islamic State used chlorine gas as a chemical weapon against Kurdish peshmerga forces.
The Kurdish region's Security Council said in a statement to Reuters that a laboratory analysis of soil and clothing samples from a January suicide car bombing it said IS conducted in northern Iraq found "the samples contained levels of chlorine that suggested the substance was used in weaponised form."
Chlorine is a banned choking agent whose use as a chemical weapon dates back to World War One. It was not possible to independently verify the allegation. (Reporting by Isabel Coles; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* Largest Akzo shareholder says time to talk (Updates after Akzo's largest shareholder calls for talks)
AMSTERDAM, March 23 Causeway Capital, the largest holder of shares in Dutch paints maker Akzo Nobel on Thursday urged the company to engage in takeover talks with U.S. suitor PPG Industries.