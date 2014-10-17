WASHINGTON Oct 17 The U.S. military said on
Friday it was unaware of any flight operations by the Islamic
State "in Syria or elsewhere" after a monitoring group reported
that Islamic State militants were being trained to fly in three
captured fighter jets.
"We're not aware of ISIL conducting any flight operations in
Syria or elsewhere," said Central Command spokesman Colonel
Patrick Ryder, using an acronym for the group.
Rami Abdulrahman, who runs the Britain-based Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights, said the group has been flying the
planes over the captured al-Jarrah military airport east of the
Syrian city of Aleppo.
"We continue to keep a close eye on ISIL activity in Syria
and Iraq and will continue to conduct strikes against their
equipment, facilities, fighters and centers of gravity, wherever
they may be," Ryder said.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Additional reporting by Sylvia
Westall in Beirut; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)