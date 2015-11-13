(Adds militant was in a car, another person killed in strike in paragraphs 3-6)

WASHINGTON Nov 13 The U.S. military is "reasonably certain" a U.S. drone strike killed the Islamic State militant known as "Jihadi John," a British citizen who appeared in videos of militants beheading Western journalists and aid workers, a spokesman said on Friday.

The militant, Mohammed Emwazi, was thought to have been killed in the Syrian town of Raqqa by a U.S. drone firing a Hellfire missile, but the military still needed final verification, said Army Colonel Steve Warren, a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State.

"We are reasonably certain that we killed Jihadi John," Warren told a Pentagon briefing, adding it "will take some time to confirm."

One other person was killed in the strike on a car Emwazi was riding in, Warren said, without elaborating. He said Emwazi was the only high-value target who died in the strike.

Emwazi's death would be a "significant blow" to Islamic State's prestige because of his high visibility, Warren said, but added he was not a major tactical or operational figure in the group.

