WASHINGTON Feb 4 President Barack Obama's
nominee for defense secretary Ashton Carter on Wednesday vowed
to understand and resolve reported delays in U.S. arms sales to
Jordan, which has said it plans to intensify its efforts in
fighting Islamic State extremists.
Carter told the Senate Armed Services Committee it was
important for Jordan to be able to acquire the weapons it
needed, and he would work to address concerns raised by King
Abdullah during a visit to the United States.
"We need partners on the ground to beat ISIS," Carter told
the committee during a hearing on his nomination.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Lisa Lambert; Editing by James
Dalgleish)