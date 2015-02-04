(Adds quotes from White House spokesman, McCain, byline)
By Andrea Shalal and Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON Feb 4 President Barack Obama's
nominee for defense secretary on Wednesday vowed to cut through
"red tape" slowing U.S. arms deliveries to Jordan, which plans
to step up its fight against Islamic State after the killing of
a captured Jordanian pilot.
Ashton Carter, a former No. 2 Pentagon official, told the
Senate Armed Services Committee it was important for Jordan to
be able to acquire the weapons it needed, and he would work to
address concerns raised by King Abdullah during a meeting with
committee members on Tuesday.
"We need partners on the ground to beat ISIS," Carter told
the committee during a hearing on his nomination, adding that
Jordan need help in fighting a "savage and nasty" foe.
Jordan on Wednesday said it would intensify its efforts to
fight Islamic State, also known as ISIS or ISIL, after the
release of a video said to show the pilot being burned alive in
a cage. Abdullah cut short a visit to Washington
after the release of the video.
U.S. Senator John McCain, chairman of the committee, said
King Abdullah had told senators at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday
that Jordan was unable to get military equipment it needed in a
timely fashion, sometimes for as long as a year. All 26 members
of his committee signed a letter to Secretary of State John
Kerry and Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel on Tuesday urging them
to send Amman everything it needs immediately.
McCain said the committee would also consider proposing
legislation if needed to achieve goals outlined by the king
during his meeting with committee members.
Carter told the hearing he was not familiar with the
specific concerns raised by Abdullah but would address the issue
promptly if confirmed as defense secretary.
He said he knew well how unnecessary "red tape" could slow
deliveries of equipment, and had seen similar issues regarding
weapons needed by U.S. troops in Iraq and Afghanistan during his
previous jobs in the Pentagon.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said he was not aware of
specific requests made by Jordan for additional weapons, but the
Obama administration would consider any request submitted.
Carter said he could "well believe" that arms deliveries to
Jordan were proceeding slower than King Abdullah or U.S.
officials found acceptable.
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the U.S.
government had signed a memorandum of understanding that would
significantly increase U.S. assistance to Jordan. She said she
was not aware of any bottlenecks in delivering weapons.
(Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell, Jeff Mason and
Patricia Zengerle; Editing by James Dalgleish)