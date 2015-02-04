* Egypt's Al Azhar denounces 'Satanic' group
* Clerics call killing barbaric
* Some supporters of Islamic State cheer death on social
media
By Sami Aboudi and Suleiman Al-Khalidi
DUBAI/AMMAN, Feb 4 Muslim clerics widely
condemned the burning to death of a Jordanian pilot by Islamic
State, saying such a form of killing was considered despicable
by Islam, no matter the context.
Islamic State militants released a video on Tuesday
appearing to show captured pilot Mouath al-Kasaesbeh being burnt
alive in a cage. Jordan, which has participated in a U.S.-led
military campaign to bomb Islamic State positions, responded
overnight by executing two al Qaeda convicts on death row.
Egypt's top Muslim authority, the 1,000 year old Al-Azhar
university revered by Sunni Muslims around the world, issued a
statement expressing "deep anger over the lowly terrorist act"
by what it called a "Satanic, terrorist" group.
The Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar, Ahmed al-Tayeb, said the
killers themselves deserved to be "killed, crucified or to have
their limbs amputated."
Saudi cleric Salman al-Odah wrote on his Twitter account:
"Burning is an abominable crime rejected by Islamic law
regardless of its causes."
"It is rejected whether it falls on an individual or a group
or a people. Only God tortures by fire," he added.
The Islamic State posted a religious edict on Twitter, which
ruled that it is permissible in Islam to burn an infidel to
death.
SHOCKING
But even clerics sympathetic to the jihadist cause said the
act of burning a man alive and filming the killing would damage
Islamic State, an al Qaeda offshoot which controls wide
territory in Syria and Iraq, and is also known as ISIL or ISIS.
"This weakens the popularity of Islamic State because we
look at Islam as a religion of mercy and tolerance. Even in the
heat of battle, a prisoner of war is given good treatment," said
Abu Sayaf, a Jordanian Salafist cleric also known as Mohamed
al-Shalabi who spent almost ten years in Jordanian prisons for
militant activity including a plot to attack U.S. troops.
"Even if the Islamic State says Mouath had bombed, and burnt
and killed us and we punished him in the way he did to us, we
say, OK but why film the video in this shocking way?" he told
Reuters. "This method has turned society against them."
SITE, a U.S.-based monitoring service, quoted Abdullah bin
Muhammad al-Muhaysini, whom it described as a Saudi jihadi, as
saying on Twitter it would have been better if Kasaesbeh's
captors had swapped him for "Muslim captives". His killing would
make ordinary people sympathetic to Kasaesbeh, he said.
Still, some admirers of Islamic State cheered the killing.
In a Twitter message, a user called Suhaib said: "To any pilot
participating in the crusader coalition against the holy
warriors - know that your plane might fall in the next mission.
Sleep well!"
The killing was denounced in the Arab press. The pan-Arab
al-Hayat newspaper published the report on its front page under
the headline "Barbarity".
Saudi Arabia's Arabic daily al-Riyadh newspaper wrote that
the Islamic state had "deepened its savagery and its bloody
approach" by burning Kasaesbeh.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi, Michael Georgy and Omar Fahmy in
Cairo, Sylvia Westall in Beirut, Noah Browning in Ramallah,
Editing by William Maclean)