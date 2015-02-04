* Egypt's Al Azhar denounces 'Satanic' group
DUBAI/AMMAN, Feb 4 Muslim clerics widely
denounced Islamist militants in Syria over the burning to death
of a Jordanian pilot, saying such a form of killing was
considered an abomination under Islam, no matter the
justification.
Islamic State militants released a video on Tuesday
appearing to show captured pilot Mouath al-Kasaesbeh being burnt
alive in a cage. Jordan, which has participated in a U.S.-led
military campaign to bomb Islamic State positions, responded
overnight by executing two al Qaeda convicts on death row.
Egypt's top Muslim authority, the 1,000 year old Al-Azhar
university revered by Sunni Muslims around the world, issued a
statement expressing "deep anger over the lowly terrorist act"
by what it called a "Satanic, terrorist" group.
The Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar, Ahmed al-Tayeb, said the
killers themselves deserved to be "killed, crucified or to have
their limbs amputated."
In Qatar, the International Association of Muslim Scholars,
headed by prominent cleric Youssef al-Qaradawi and linked to the
Muslim Brotherhood that has influence across the region, called
the burning of Kasaesbeh a criminal act.
"The Association asserts that this extremist organisation
does not represent Islam in any way and its actions always harm
Islam," it said.
The Islamic State posted a religious edict on Twitter, which
ruled that it is permissible in Islam to burn an infidel to
death.
However, senior clerics across the Islamic world argued that
inflicting death by fire was always banned under Islam.
"The Prophet, peace be upon him, advised against burning
people with fire," Sheikh Hussein bin Shu'ayb, head of the
religious affairs department in southern Yemen, told Reuters in
Aden.
Saudi cleric Salman al-Odah wrote on his Twitter account:
"Burning is an abominable crime rejected by Islamic law
regardless of its causes."
"It is rejected whether it falls on an individual or a group
or a people. Only God tortures by fire," he added.
SHOCKING
Even clerics sympathetic to the jihadist cause said the act
of burning a man alive and filming the killing would damage
Islamic State, an al Qaeda offshoot which controls wide
territory in Syria and Iraq, and is also known as ISIL or ISIS.
"This weakens the popularity of Islamic State because we
look at Islam as a religion of mercy and tolerance. Even in the
heat of battle, a prisoner of war is given good treatment," said
Abu Sayaf, a Jordanian Salafist cleric also known as Mohamed
al-Shalabi who spent almost ten years in Jordanian prisons for
militant activity including a plot to attack U.S. troops.
"Even if the Islamic State says Mouath had bombed, and burnt
and killed us and we punished him in the way he did to us, we
say, OK but why film the video in this shocking way?" he told
Reuters. "This method has turned society against them."
SITE, a U.S.-based monitoring service, quoted Abdullah bin
Muhammad al-Muhaysini, whom it described as a Saudi jihadi, as
saying on Twitter it would have been better if Kasaesbeh's
captors had swapped him for "Muslim captives". His killing would
make ordinary people sympathetic to Kasaesbeh, he said.
Still, some admirers of Islamic State cheered the killing.
In a Twitter message, a user called Suhaib said: "To any pilot
participating in the crusader coalition against the holy
warriors - know that your plane might fall in the next mission.
Sleep well!"
Still, people across the Middle East mainly expressed
disgust.
"This a criminal, barbaric act which has no place in Islam
or humanity. Islam bears no responsibility for them and their
claim to be an Islamic State is ridiculous," said Nawaf
al-Dweik, 43, an engineer from Ramallah in the West Bank.
"There should be a joint Arab force to go in and destroy
these killers and be rid of them once and for all," he added.
"I have never heard of any group that claims to be Muslim
and commits such atrocities," said Shadi Abdel-Wahhab, a
22-year-old university student in Sanaa, Yemen's capital.
The killing was widely denounced in the Arab press. The
pan-Arab al-Hayat newspaper published the report on its front
page under the headline "Barbarity".
Saudi Arabia's Arabic daily al-Riyadh newspaper wrote that
the Islamic state had "deepened its savagery and its bloody
approach" by burning Kasaesbeh.
