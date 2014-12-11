Merkel says looking forward to meeting Trump in Washington -paper
BERLIN, March 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a newspaper she was looking forward to meeting U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday.
BEIRUT Dec 11 A correspondent working for Al Jazeera Arabic died while covering battles in southern Syria, the pan-Arab news network said on its website on Thursday.
He was the fourth Syrian journalist to die this week in Syria.
More than 70 journalists have been killed while reporting on the Syrian conflict, which is now in its fourth year, according to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).
Mahran Al Deeri was covering fighting in the Sheikh Masakin area of Deraa province between rebels and the government. He died when his car hit a rebel fighter's vehicle after he had turned off his headlights to avoid being targeted, Qatar-based Al Jazeera quoted family members as saying.
The vast majority of journalists killed in Syria have been local, CPJ says.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
WASHINGTON, March 16 The Trump administration on Thursday proposed eliminating Energy Department loan programs and some research funding for energy efficient technology and electric vehicle development at three carmakers as the industry shifts more of its focus to electric and self-driving vehicles.
LOS ANGELES, March 16 McDonald's Corp quickly deleted a tweet sent from the company's handle slamming U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday and said its official Twitter account had been compromised.