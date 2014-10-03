By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Oct 3 U.S. airstrikes in Syria in
September that were aimed at a faction of al Qaeda militants
said to be plotting attacks against the West failed to deliver a
decisive blow against them, U.S. officials familiar with the
operation said late this week.
While U.S. intelligence agencies are still assessing the
results of the Tomahawk cruise missile strikes, three U.S.
officials said indications are that many suspected leaders and
members of the Khorasan Group escaped, along with high-tech
explosive devices they were said to be preparing to attack civil
aviation or similar targets.
"They thought people were there but they were not there,"
said one U.S. official familiar with the Obama administration's
plan.
This official and others spoke on condition of anonymity to
discuss the Sept. 22 airstrikes, many details of which are
classified.
The targets of the strikes were fighters from the Khorasan
Group, which is how the U.S. government refers to a cell of al
Qaeda veterans who had relocated to Syria from the
Afghanistan-Pakistan border region.
At the time of the strikes, Pentagon spokesman Rear Adm.
John Kirby said they were conducted to "disrupt imminent attack
plotting against the United States and Western targets."
Federal Bureau of Investigations director James Comey told
reporters on Sept. 25 that he was "not confident" that the plots
against the United States had been disrupted.
A White House spokesman declined to comment on the strikes'
effectiveness.
In the aftermath of the strikes, U.S. officials have dialed
back their warnings, saying that any planned attacks by Khorasan
may not have been imminent.
The U.S. government still maintains that the group is
sufficiently skilled and well armed to launch a surprise attack
against the West.
The sources who spoke about the strikes said that since the
raids apparently missed their main targets, Khorasan members are
likely still actively planning attacks.
The U.S. attack on the Khorasan Group's base was part of the
first night of air strikes that were launched in Syria last
month by the United States and allies. Subsequent strikes have
primarily targeted militants from Islamic State, which has
seized territory in Syria and Iraq.
The Khorasan base targeted in the strikes was part of a
larger encampment operated by the al Nusrah Front, al Qaeda's
designated affiliate in the region, near the northern Syrian
city of Aleppo, U.S. officials have said.
Some of the officials who disclosed the airstrikes' limited
impact said they blamed news leaks for helping tip off
Khorasan's leadership that it was in Washington's crosshairs.
U.S. media reports published in the two weeks before the
strikes disclosed the American government's concern about
Khorasan and Muhsin al Fadhli, one of the group's alleged
leaders. Previously, their names had not been widely used in
public.
"Discussion and speculation in the media about this group,
Khorasan, tempered expectations for what could be accomplished
in the strikes," said one of the sources, a U.S. intelligence
official.
Since the U.S. attacks, conflicting reports have circulated
on social media and elsewhere about whether al Fadhli was killed
in the air strikes. U.S. officials said on Friday they were not
sure if Fadhli was dead or if he had himself declared dead and
was still operating in the shadows.
The U.S. officials described Khorasan as a group of a few
dozen veteran militants who had fought with core al Qaeda forces
in such places as Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The group recently relocated to al Nusrah-controlled
territory in Syria because they regarded it as a safe haven
where they would have time and space to hatch plots. Khorasan is
playing no direct role in Syria's civil war, U.S. officials have
said.
To carry out attacks outside Syria, Khorasan's members built
or acquired explosives designed to evade Western security
measures, including airport checkpoints, U.S. security and
intelligence officials said.
In response, officials have said, U.S. authorities this
summer publicly ordered stepped-up security checks on devices
such as mobile phones and computers carried by passengers
boarding international flights to the United States.
Where Khorasan members acquired sophisticated bomb-making
skills is the subject of debate.
Some of the officials said the know-how came from al Qaeda's
Yemen-based affiliate, which has produced innovative devices in
the past, including bombs hidden in underwear and printer
cartridges.
But other officials said that the Yemen affiliate, al Qaeda
in the Arabian Peninsula, would not want to supply other groups
with its most advanced technology because it wanted sole credit
for designing and using it.
