Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
MOSCOW Nov 18 Russia is not changing its plans for air strikes in Syria after the Kremlin said that a bomb did bring down a Russian passenger plane that crashed in Egypt on Oct. 31, the Kremlin's spokesman said on Wednesday.
Dmitry Peskov told journalists on a conference call that the air strikes alone could not fully succeed in fighting the Islamic State and must be supported by land operations that are being conducted by the Syrian army. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
BEIJING, March 25 China's C919 passenger jet, the symbol of its lofty aviation ambitions, has passed a major technical assessment, and has moved closer to its first flight, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.