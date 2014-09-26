KARACA, Turkey, Sept 26 Islamic State fighters
edged towards a strategic town on northern Syria's border with
Turkey on Friday, battling Kurdish forces and sending at least
two shells into Turkish territory, witnesses said.
Islamic State launched an offensive to try to capture the
border town of Kobani more than a week ago, besieging it from
three sides. More than 140,000 Kurds have fled the town and
surrounding villages since last Friday, crossing into Turkey.
The Sunni insurgents appeared to have taken control of a
hill from where fighters from the YPG, the main Kurdish armed
group in northern Syria, had been attacking them in recent days,
10 km (6 miles) west of Kobani, a Reuters correspondent said.
Booms of artillery and bursts of machinegun fire echoed
across the border, and at least two shells hit a vineyard on the
Turkish side. There were no immediate reports of casualties in
Turkey and paramilitary police arrived to inspect the site.
"We're afraid. We're taking the car and leaving today," said
vineyard owner Huseyin Turkmen, 60, as small arms fire rang out
in the Syrian hills just to the south.
Kurdish forces said on Thursday they had pushed back the
advance on Kobani by Islamic State fighters but appealed for
U.S.-led air strikes to target the insurgents' tanks and heavy
armaments.
Kobani's strategic location has been blocking the Sunni
Muslim insurgents from consolidating their gains in northern
Syria. The group tried to take the town in July but was repulsed
by local forces backed by Kurdish fighters from Turkey.
Turkey has been slow to join calls for a coalition to fight
Islamic State in Syria, worried in part about links between
Syrian Kurds and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a militant
group which waged a three-decade campaign against the Turkish
state for greater Kurdish rights.
The Turkish military has in the past fired back when shells
from Syria's civil war strayed into Turkish territory, and the
intensifying battle for Kobani is heightening pressure on Ankara
to take a more robust stance against the insurgents.
