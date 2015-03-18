(changes dateline to Basra, adds police and witness accounts)
BASRA, Iraq, March 18 Three Iraqis were killed
on Wednesday when a booby-trapped truck exploded in Iraq near
the border with Kuwait, Kuwaiti news agency KUNA reported.
The agency quoted Talib al-Hosuna, a local Iraqi official
saying that five other people were wounded in the explosion at a
garage near the main road about 12 km (7.5 miles) north of the
Safwan border crossing with Kuwait.
Police sources in Iraq said the victims were civilians who
died in an explosion from a truck trailer parked in a rest area
some 10 km north of the Iraqi port of Umm Qasr.
Iraqi authorities have been enforcing heightened security
measures at the port, where no large vehicles are allowed in or
out, the police sources said.
A witness said the explosion occurred in the morning aboard
a trailer truck with license plates from Anbar province in
western Iraq, where militants from the Islamic State operate.
The witness, who identified himself as Abu Ziad, said he was
eating breakfast with other drivers at the rest area when a
driver pulled in, disconnected the trailer and drove away.
"We heard a loud explosion, thought it was a tanker that
exploded, then saw it was a trailer that blew up," Abu Ziad
said.
The Iraqi government has been battling Islamist militants
who have seized large swathes of Iraq and neighbouring Syria.
Kuwait has been trying to reassure its citizens that the
border with Iraq is secure. Earlier this week, the Interior
Ministry's top border security official led journalists on a
tour of the area and said that there had been no sign of any
breach of the border with Iraq.
