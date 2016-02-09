* Kuwait says constitution limits armed role
* Saudi Arabia, UAE ready to offer troops
* IS claimed bombing of Kuwait mosque
* Internal security has been tightened
(Adds quote from constitution, context)
By Sylvia Westall
DUBAI, Feb 9 Kuwait backs international efforts
against hardline Islamist groups in Iraq and Syria although the
Gulf Arab state's constitution prevents it from fighting in
anything but defensive wars, a senior Kuwaiti official said.
Kuwait, a U.S. ally and neighbour of Saudi Arabia and Iraq,
is part of a 34-nation alliance announced by Riyadh in December
aimed at countering Islamic State and al Qaeda in Iraq, Syria,
Libya, Egypt and Afghanistan.
Several Gulf Arab states including Kuwait also provide
varying kinds of support to a U.S.-led coalition that has been
fighting Islamic State in Syria since 2014.
The issue of Gulf Arab participation in Iraq and Syria has
come to the fore because Saudi Arabia said on Monday it was open
to sending special forces to Syria, and the United Arab Emirates
has said it would be willing to send troops to train and support
a U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State.
"Kuwait stands shoulder-to-shoulder with our brothers in
Saudi on all fronts. We are always ready and able to provide
what is needed to our Gulf partners within the confines of our
constitution," said Sheikh Mohammad al-Mubarak Al-Sabah,
Kuwait's minister for cabinet affairs, in an interview in Dubai.
Speaking late on Monday, he said this could be
"intelligence-sharing, the provision of establishments required
by the coalition to facilitate their activities". He did not
elaborate.
AIRFIELDS
Diplomats in the region have said Kuwait has permitted some
foreign air forces participating in the U.S.-led coalition to
use airfields in its territory.
Major OPEC oil producer Kuwait, which was invaded by Iraq in
1990, can declare defensive war if under direct threat,
according to the constitution which states: "The emir declares
defensive war by decree. Offensive war is prohibited."
Home to several U.S. military bases, Kuwait suffered its
deadliest militant attack in decades in June when a Saudi
suicide bomber blew himself up inside a packed Shi'ite mosque,
killing 27 people. Islamic State claimed responsibility.
"It's very difficult to stop a lone, deranged person from
doing something like that," Sheikh Mohammad said, when asked
about security measures since the attack.
"However many new procedures have been put in place in
public areas in order to make it more difficult ... be it
religious venues or commercial or social venues."
This included new legislation requiring government buildings
to install closed-circuit television and for private
institutions to have CCTV with a data log in public areas.
He described the attack as a failed attempt to stir up
sectarian tensions in Kuwait, which is home to a sizeable
Shi'ite minority active in business and politics.
"If anything, that bombing showed the world, and showed
specifically the deranged people who adhere to this skewed
doctrine, what it is to be Kuwaiti," said Sheikh Mohammad, a
member of the ruling Al Sabah family.
"It brought us closer together," he said, because it had
reawakened the idea of Kuwaiti national identity.
IRAN
Kuwait, which sits across the Gulf from Shi'ite Muslim power
Iran, welcomed Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers and hoped
it would bring greater regional security.
But, like other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, it
stood beside Saudi Arabia in a flare-up of tensions between
Riyadh and Tehran. That erupted when Saudi Arabia executed a
prominent Shi'ite cleric on Jan. 2 and Iranian protesters
retaliated by attacking Saudi diplomatic missions.
Iran should respect Saudi Arabia's implementation of its
sovereign law, Sheikh Mohammad said.
"What occurred in the aftermath, specifically the abhorrent
infringement of the Vienna convention and the bullying tactics
with the Saudi embassy and consulate ... were and are a great
cause for concern in Kuwait, the GCC and the wider diplomatic
world."
Sheikh Mohammad, who is also acting minister of electricity
and water, said Kuwait's widening budget deficit had made urgent
economic reforms necessary, including reducing subsidies for
utilities, which he said would help prevent waste. Most Gulf
states are planning economic reforms as low oil prices strain
their finances.
Kuwait needed to protect its welfare programme over the
longer term, to ensure it is enjoyed by those who need it, by
cutting out "free-riders" from the system, he said. The plan,
which would be Kuwait's biggest subsidies reform since the
1980s, is being discussed by the government and parliament this
week.
Thanks to subsidies it costs just over $10 to fill a car's
50-litre petrol tank while electricity costs less than 1 U.S.
cent per kilowatt hour, a fraction of what it costs to produce.
"One of the issues that is worrying for us, is within the
next 10-15 years, if electricity and water consumption remains
at present levels, more than a quarter of installed oil
production will have to go to the power plants, irrespective of
what the price of the barrel is," he said, adding it was
important to maximise oil exports.
(Editing by William Maclean and Giles Elgood)