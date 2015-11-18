Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
MOSCOW Nov 18 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday there was still no agreement among the world's powers after their talks in Vienna on the role of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in resolving the country's conflict. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova)
BEIJING, March 25 China's C919 passenger jet, the symbol of its lofty aviation ambitions, has passed a major technical assessment, and has moved closer to its first flight, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.