LONDON/MOSCOW, July 19 U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry said on Tuesday the United States and Russia have
planned "concrete steps" for the direction they will take in
Syria.
He also urged Russia to use its influence on Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad to halt Syrian military attacks on
opposition groups and civilians.
Kerry spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov by
phone earlier on Tuesday and discussed ways to resolve the Syria
crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
At a news conference in London, Kerry said he would update
his fellow foreign ministers at an international meeting on
Syria in the British capital on Tuesday, describing his visit to
Moscow last week "and the concrete steps that the U.S. and
Russia are planning to take."
"I spoke to Foreign Minister Lavrov again today," he said.
"We both believe that we have an understanding of the
direction we are going in and what needs to be achieved and our
teams will meet shortly and we are going to continue to do that
in order to bolster the cessation of hostilities and in order to
increase our capacity to fight back against al Qaeda, which is
Nusra, as well as fight back against ISIL," Kerry said.
"We will also do everything in our power to improve delivery
of food, medicine, water, incredibly essential humanitarian
needs," Kerry said.
In a meeting with U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura in
London, Kerry said it was vital for Moscow to use its influence
with the Assad regime to halt its attacks on opposition groups
and innocent civilians, which he said were in violation of the
cessation of hostilities.
He also emphasized the need to end all attempts to besiege
the city of Aleppo and other besieged towns and ensure full
humanitarian access there, according to State Department
Spokesperson John Kirby.
Kerry said last week after talks with President Vladimir
Putin and Lavrov in Moscow he had reached a common understanding
on the steps needed to get Syria's peace process back on track.
However he declined to give details and said that more work
was needed before those steps could be implemented and that
Russia and the United States still differed over the future of
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
At the same London news conference, Britain's Foreign
Secretary Boris Johnson called on Russia to use its "unique
ability" to stop the Syrian conflict by convincing Assad to put
an end to five years of fighting that have ravaged the country.
"Russia in particular has a unique ability to persuade the
Assad regime to end the carnage and return to the negotiating
table," Johnson said.
Johnson called the current Syrian situation "dire" and said
the country faced a "terrible humanitarian catastrophe".
Russia backs Assad and is giving military help to his
campaign against rebel fighters. The United States believes the
Syrian leader has to go and is supporting some of the rebel
groups who are fighting to unseat him.
The Washington Post newspaper reported last week that Kerry
went to Moscow with a proposal for intelligence sharing with
Russia over Syria and joint selection of bombing targets.
A Kremlin spokesman said last week that Putin and Kerry had
not directly discussed military cooperation.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Kerry and Lavrov also
discussed Russia's doping scandal.
"Lavrov told Kerry all that he thinks about the
anti-Russian, inflammatory claims made by the U.S. Anti-Doping
agency to the International Olympic Committee," it said.
