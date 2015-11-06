Iraq plans to reach 5 mln bpd oil output capacity before year-end
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
MOSCOW Nov 6 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday discussed international efforts to launch political talks between the Syrian authorities and the opposition, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said the phone call had taken place at Washington's initiative and that the two men had also discussed the fight against Islamic State and other militant groups in the Middle East. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq has given OPEC assurances it will fully comply with an agreement to cut oil supply in order to bolster crude prices, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Sunday.