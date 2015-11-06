MOSCOW Nov 6 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday discussed international efforts to launch political talks between the Syrian authorities and the opposition, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the phone call had taken place at Washington's initiative and that the two men had also discussed the fight against Islamic State and other militant groups in the Middle East. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)