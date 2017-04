MOSCOW Feb 10 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed upcoming Syria peace talks in Munich by phone on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two statesmen agreed on the need for a ceasefire in Syria and the provision of humanitarian aid to blockaded areas, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)