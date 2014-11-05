* Includes helicopters, tanks, patrol boats, drones
* Delivery to last 36 months, French advisors to stay 10 yrs
* Lebanese army needs boost to fight jihadi groups
* Saudi Arabia financing $3 bln contract
By Marine Pennetier
PARIS, Nov 5 France will start delivering
military equipment to the Lebanese army in the first quarter of
2015 as part of a $3 billion contract to help the force fight
jihadis from neighbouring Syria, a French defence ministry
source said on Wednesday.
Lebanon, whose sectarian divisions have been exacerbated by
the war over the border, has said it needs more resources and
better hardware to deal with the instability and encroaching
fighters.
The contract has been funded by Sunni Muslim power Saudi
Arabia which is keen to beef up Lebanon's ability to counter
what it sees as threats to the region from both hardline Sunni
groups and Lebanon's own Shi'ite Muslim movement Hezbollah.
The deal will involve about 20 French companies and cover a
mix of land, sea and air equipment, including armoured vehicles,
heavy artillery, anti-tank missiles, mortars and assault
weapons, the source said.
"We are aiming to start delivery from the first quarter of
2015, then every six months, until the delivery of helicopters,"
over a total period of 36 months, said the source, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
Intelligence and surveillance material, including drones,
would also be sent and Paris would provide lightly-armed armed
patrol boats as well as combat and transport helicopters, the
source told Reuters.
"Beyond the technical training for the equipment, France
also agreed to provide operational training which will mean that
the contract won't end after the final delivery and will last 10
years," the source added, declining to say how many French
military advisers would stay on.
Lebanon, a former French colony, fears Islamist insurgents
from the Syrian war are trying to expand their influence into
Sunni Muslim areas in its north.
Government officials see a rising threat from Sunni groups
such as al Qaeda's Nusra Front and the ultra-hardline Islamic
State, saying they may try to open up new supply routes between
Syria and Lebanon as winter unfolds.
Hezbollah has also sent fighters to support Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, a member of the Shi'ite-derived Alawite
minority, against the rebels.
Saudi Arabia, which has already provided $1 billion in
military aid to the Lebanese army, has recently taken part in
U.S.-led air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria.
French and Lebanese officials had previously said Riyadh had
been concerned that some of the weapons could fall into
Hezbollah's hands, a factor that may have delayed the deal which
was originally agreed in principle last December.
"We'll be there for 10 years. I don't see how Hezbollah is
going to drive away with a Caesar tank if we are around," the
source said. "The fact we'll be on the ground is a sort of
insurance for our client and partners."
(Additional reporting and writing by John Irish; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)