BEIRUT Dec 3 A former Lebanese prime minister,
Saad al-Hariri, said on Thursday there was "great hope" for
ending the country's 16-month presidential vacuum, after
proposing a power-sharing deal that would give the post to a
political rival.
The proposal, widely discussed by politicians in Lebanon but
formally unannounced, would make Maronite Christian politician
Suleiman Franjieh president and Hariri prime minister.
Asked whether the proposal was still valid, Hariri said:
"There are discussions underway and the climate is positive, God
willing, and the coming days will show Lebanon to be in very
good shape."
(Writing by Tom Perry, editing by Larry King)